Third link: Quebec wants to propose a new project
The third link between Quebec City and Lévis is back on the table, with the Coalition Avenir Québec planning to propose a new project.
"I think the third link is going to happen. The important thing is to offer the people of Chaudière-Appalaches and Quebec City a credible solution with a precise timetable," said Beauce-Sud MNA Samuel Poulin Wednesday at the national assembly.
"The prospect of a third link is being intensively examined by the Coalition Avenir Québec," said Jonatan Julien, minister for the Capitale-Nationale region.
Less than 24 hours after his crushing defeat by the Parti Québécois in Jean-Talon last month, Premier François Legault took everyone by surprise when he announced that he wanted to consult the Quebec City population on the third link.
It came just a few months after Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced the abandonment of the project's highway section in favour of a tunnel reserved for public transit.
The CAQ maintains that the public will be consulted.
"But I can tell you that the Quebec government is currently working hard to find the best and most credible project," explained Poulin.
Legault had already raised the idea of a bridge in October.
On Wednesday, media outlet Le Soleil published a poll showing that only 9 per cent of Quebecers still believe the CAQ will build the third link.
TRAMWAY UNCERTAINTIES
The CAQ's statements come during a time when the future of Quebec City's tramway project is increasingly uncertain.
Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand is scheduled to meet with the government on Wednesday afternoon to defend his project.
According to CAQ internal memos mistakenly sent to journalists Wednesday morning, the government "wishes to work in collaboration with the city and the federal government to provide Quebec City with a structuring public transit project. In the current economic situation, we need to sit down and look at our options. It's the responsible thing to do."
The government is increasingly wary of the tramway project because of the soaring costs, now estimated at $8.4 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 8, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snow, freezing rain in the forecast for southwestern Quebec
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
'I feel that I'm born again,' says Canadian after leaving Gaza through Rafah border crossing
Hany Elbatnigi, one of the 75 Canadians who have successfully left Gaza through the Rafah border into Egypt, was in tears as he shared his story with CTV News Channel.
BREAKING NDP fail to find support for home heating GST relief, motion defeated by Liberals and Conservatives
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
'Canadians are hurting and crying out that it needs to stop': PM Trudeau on Israel-Hamas war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, and calling for Canadians to remember 'this is not who we are.' In his remarks, the prime minister also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI
The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility.
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion that injured worker
A massive fire at a chemical plant in rural Texas on Wednesday sent a plume of black smoke into the sky as officials closed down a local highway and ordered residents to take shelter.
More Canadians are buying EVs but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
Toronto
-
'Senseless killing': Canada-wide warrant issued for 17-year-old male in connection with murder of Pickering Casino security guard
Police in Durham Region are looking for a 17-year-old male they believe is responsible for the Thanksgiving Day murder of a casino security guard.
-
Jurors in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial begin deliberating their verdict
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of former fashion mogul Peter Nygard have begun deliberating their verdict in the case.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s never really over, I still lost a child’: Jury returns with recommendations in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the coroner’s inquest into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken made several recommendations.
-
Snow squalls expected for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Pictou and Antigonish Counties of Nova Scotia.
-
Fredericton police investigating 2022 hospital waiting room death
The Fredericton Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital waiting room last year.
London
-
Freezing rain warning and special weather statements in effect
A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of midwestern Ontario and special weather statement for southern Ontario.
-
Charges laid following October tractor crash in Seaforth
Huron OPP were first called to the scene on Oct. 13 around 8 p.m. to find a farm tractor that had left the roadway and impacted the front of a building on Main Street.
-
Beer vats arrive at their new home of Labatt’s
Following a journey from Sarnia and after being idled at Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street overnight Tuesday, four large beer vats destined for Labatt’s continued their journey on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect, up to 15 cm of snow
Snow will be falling in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon due to an approaching low-pressure system that will bring up to 15 cm by Thursday morning.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
Hwy. 11 reopens following serious Hwy. 11 collision
Highway 11 in North Bay has reopened following a serious collision, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
-
Man from Sundre, Alta., charged in homicide of teen Pauline Brazeau 47 years ago
A man in his 70s from Sundre, Alta., has been charged in a homicide cold case dating back 47 years.
-
Calgary man facing child pornography, luring charges connected to Oregon teen
A 61-year-old Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after allegedly luring an American teen online.
Kitchener
-
Elderly woman charged in crash that halted ION service
Grand River Transit says emergency repairs to restore ION service are underway after a vehicle struck an electrical box at Allen Station.
-
Guelph, Ont. race car driver reflects on championship win and what’s next
Robert Wickens is looking back on a successful 2023 racing season. The Guelph, Ont. driver won his first championship five years after an IndyCar crash left him partially paralyzed.
-
Fire prompts early closure at Cambridge high school
Students at a Cambridge high school were sent home early on Wednesday due to a fire.
Vancouver
-
First-degree murder charge laid in 2022 Surrey shooting
A B.C. man who is already in prison facing murder charges has been charged in another fatal shooting, according to authorities.
-
Surrey’s mayor reflects on 1st year in office: 'Some twists and turns I didn’t see coming'
Surrey’s mayor is entering her second year in office with the same goal she started her term with—getting B.C.’s government on board with her plan to keep the RCMP as the city’s police force.
-
Vancouver police investigating 'serious' crash involving pedestrian
One person was taken to hospital after a crash in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to paramedics.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Kelsey Ouellette's homicide may be linked to relationship with boyfriend who died months before her: police
Police are investigating the link between the death of homicide victim Kelsey Ouellette and the non-criminal death of her boyfriend.
-
2 dead, driver facing 8 charges in rollover west of Edmonton
Two men from Parkland County are dead and a third from the same area has been charged following an early-morning rollover west of Edmonton last month.
Windsor
-
Medical records may not be accessible due to cyberattack, patient hotline established
A joint update from the five southwestern Ontario hospitals affected by a recent ransomware attack says due to the current impact on the hospitals’ systems, doctors may not have access to important patient information including medical history and medications lists.
-
‘It’s the commitment to something greater than yourself’: high school student running 100 km for Remembrance Day
Gavin Pratt, a grade 12 student at Villanova High School, is competing in an ultra marathon — running 100 km — on Remembrance Day to raise money for the Royal Canadian Legion.
-
$400,000 house fire in Windsor Wednesday morning
The two-storey home was vacant and no injuries are reported.
Regina
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
-
Police investigating after Creative Saskatchewan defrauded of more than $331,000
Police are investigating after the economic development agency responsible for Saskatchewan's creative industries was defrauded of more than $331,000.
-
Two killed in collision south of Swift Current
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 4 south of Swift Current.
Ottawa
-
CITY BUDGET 2024
CITY BUDGET 2024 7 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
Several fees are going up next year to help pay for the more than $5 billion in spending the city is planning.
-
Here's where 32 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-two new photo radar cameras will be set up on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on several "high speed locations" on Hunt Club Road, Walkley Road, Riverside Drive and Bronson Avenue.
-
Explosion at west Ottawa fire station under construction injures 3
Firefighters are on scene following an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in Kanata.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraisers launched for Sask. drowning victims
A pair of fundraisers have been launched to help the families of two men who lost their lives over the weekend on Humboldt Lake.
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. premier says provinces will move away from poaching health-care workers
During a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signalled that Canadian provinces may move away from poaching health-care workers.