Thinking of buying or selling your home? Here's why these realtors say now's the time
Interest rates may still be sky-high, but you should consider buying or selling your home now, according to some Montreal real estate agents.
"I would definitely say if you're ready to buy, now is a really good time," said Sarah Kaplan, a real estate broker with Engel & Völkers. "Working with buyers in 2020, 2021 was extremely stressful [with] lots of multiple offers. It's not fun for buyers. So, if you're in the market to buy, now is a really good time before things take a turn in that direction."
Firas Trabulsi, a real estate agent with RE/MAX, adds there are always pros and cons of buying or selling at any given time -- whether it be soaring interest rates and lower house prices, or descending rates and elevated prices.
"I had a few, maybe six buyers, that weren't really planning to buy this year, but they really worried that we would go back to the bidding wars and everything," he tells CTV News.
Interest rates are stabilizing
Interest rates skyrocketed in 2023, but experts predict they should start to come down in 2024.
"Secure the property that's right for your family at the current interest rate, and then think about maybe doing a shorter term mortgage," explains Tamar Chujunian, a real estate broker with Engel & Völkers. "When it's time to renew, [you] benefit from those lower projected rates in the future."
She gives an example: instead of taking a five-year fixed mortgage (where the interest rate is locked in) or a five-year variable mortgage (where the interest rate fluctuates with the market), a buyer could opt for a two-year term and renew once the rates are lower.
Trabulsi notes he's already seeing the first signs of people ready to flood the market once rates go down.
"Some of them [the buyers] are already taking steps right now: we want to buy now before the interest rate drops," he tells CTV News. "They're worried that once we're going to have the first interest rate adjustment, a lot of buyers will jump on the market and we'll go back to a seller's market."
The market is smaller
"It's not as competitive," explains Kaplan. "It's not as competitive as it can be in the next half of 2024 when the interest rates really start to go lower and lower, which is something that has been projected from the mortgage brokers that we've spoken to."
The benefit of buying now? Kaplan says people won't be competing in a multiple-offer situation.
"You can really find the property that you want, you can even negotiate the price, which is something that you might not be able to do in the future," Kaplan said. "We've seen that trend before in 2020, 2021, where there are a lot of multiple offer situations and much more competition."
Trabulsi agrees, remembering a property he once sold at $250,000 over the asking price.
"I had buyers that were just desperate to buy, so they were willing to make crazy offers," he recalls. "Prices are a bit lower than last year, negotiations are back. I had a few transactions last month where we were able to negotiate $30,000 to 40,000 on the asking price."
That's good news for buyers -- but not really for sellers.
"Sellers, right now, when I meet them and prepare the evaluation of the property and it's like $50,000 less than what their neighbour sold last year, they're clearly not happy," he said. "They were expecting $800,000, and I tell them, 'you're lucky if you get $750,000.'"
The demand is balanced
The word real estate agents are using to describe 2024 right now is "balanced" -- that is, neither a seller's nor a buyer's market.
"I think we're going towards a more balanced market," said Trabulsi. "The market is still very active... If, in the coming months or coming year, we have a lot of inventory that comes to the market, I think we're going to find ourselves in a buyer's market, meaning prices will go over, and negotiations will be also more aggressive."
The agents note one of the biggest concerns from buyers and sellers remains the interest rates.
"I think that there's a large concern on interest rates, which has been a theme over the last few years," Kaplan said. "I think that a lot of buyers were hesitant in 2023 to get into the market because they were unsure whether or not the interest rate was going to keep going up or not."
She says she sees that hesitation lifting now that things seem to be stabilizing.
"It's the same for sellers. They were more, maybe, hesitant in 2023 to list their property because the interest rates were much higher and buyers weren't able to afford what they could afford in 2021 and 2020," Kaplan said. "Now, with the lowering of the interest rates, sellers are more inclined to put properties on the market, which is something that we've even noticed the first month of 2024 -- a lot more listings coming onto the market. Sellers are able to get the prices that they want."
Moving back downtown
One trend the agents say they are noticing is a shift from people who moved out towards the suburbs and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic who are now heading back downtown.
"It's kind of a funny phenomenon that we're seeing, people are coming, re-approaching the city centre," said Chujunian. "The Plateau has always been very popular. It speaks to a lot of demographics: families, professionals; it offers a lot as a neighbourhood. The Sud-Ouest is always booming."
Trabulsi says this movement is greatly due to workers being recalled to the office.
"Driving an hour, an hour and a half to go to downtown Montreal, well, you think twice about it," he said.
Reality check
According to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) residential barometer, home sales in 2023 were down 13 per cent across the province compared to 2022.
In Montreal, that drop was 14 per cent despite the number of active listings increasing by 28 per cent.
However, in January 2024, residential sales increased by 18 per cent in Montreal compared to the same period last year -- though it remains lower than the historical average.
"The solid performance of sales for the start of the year is essentially attributable to more encouraging prospects regarding interest rates," explains QPAREB Market Analysis Director Charles Brant. "Since late 2023, economists agree that the up cycle in interest rates is behind us and that a reverse process should begin in 2024."
The most popular places people bought in January? The South Shore, at 541 transactions, had an increase of 36 per cent compared to January last year.
The North Shore (519 sales), Laval (200 sales) and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (58 sales) followed with increases of 19 per cent, 18 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.
The Island of Montreal (679 sales) and Vaudreuil-Soulanges (80 sales) posted increases of eight per cent and one per cent.
The QPAREB notes active listings also increased significantly, up 16 per cent from a year ago in all property categories.
The average selling time for condominiums was 77 days, while it stood at 65 days for single-family homes.
Unlike the overall average for 2023, where the median price of a home dropped two per cent for single-family homes and one per cent for condos, January showed an increase in prices.
That is, five per cent for condominiums, seven per cent for single-family homes and seven per cent for plexes compared to the same time last year.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about a shooting at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Texas during Sunday services
A woman’s motive for opening fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch was unclear Monday, a day after the shooting sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services.
'Risk factors': Study suggests severe menopausal symptoms linked to dementia
A University of Calgary study suggests that severe symptoms of menopause can act as early warning signs for dementia.
Mahomes, the Chiefs, Taylor Swift and a thrilling game -- it all came together at the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Here's a look at a few topics that will linger in the aftermath:
Will Biden and Trump face one another in presidential debates? There's no commitment yet
Biden's reelection campaign has repeatedly declined to commit to joining debates with Trump, his likely opponent in the November general election.
Egypt is threatening to void its decades-old peace treaty with Israel. What does that mean?
With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to send Israeli troops into Rafah, a city in Gaza on the border with Egypt, the Egyptian government is threatening to void a decades-old peace treaty.
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
A plane carrying Canadian skydivers hits beach in southern Mexico, killing a man on the ground
A plane carrying four Canadian skydivers came down on a beach Sunday in southern Mexico, killing one man who was on the beach.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
Suspect in custody after deaths of 3 children, 2 women in southern Manitoba
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating five suspicious deaths at three locations in in southern Manitoba.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Mayor Olivia Chow's approval rating drops following release of Toronto's budget: poll
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s approval rating has taken a hit following the release of the city’s 2024 budget, according to a new poll.
-
Suspect in murder of Stoney Creek man is victim's 22-year-old son, police say
Homicide detectives say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with the murder of his 56-year-old father who was found suffering from severe injuries at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday night.
-
TTC warns of 'major' delays on Line 1
The TTC is warning of “major delays” on a section of the Yonge-University subway line this morning due to track repairs.
Atlantic
-
Local state of emergency in Cape Breton ends
The state of local emergency in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has come to an end after the area saw historic amounts of snowfall last weekend.
-
Mahomes, the Chiefs, Taylor Swift and a thrilling game -- it all came together at the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Here's a look at a few topics that will linger in the aftermath:
-
Mount Saint Vincent University’s faculty association declares strike
Faculty at Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU) in Halifax say they plan to hit the picket line at noon on Monday.
London
-
'Serious' vehicle collision shuts down section of Highbury Avenue North
Emergency responders are on scene of a 'serious' collision on Highbury Avenue North Monday morning, with road closures currently in effect.
-
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday.
-
Cool temperatures, chance of flurries return to the Forest City
After last week’s burst of spring-like weather, London can expect cooler temperatures and a chance of flurries to kick off the new workweek.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
-
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
Calgary
-
Calgary daycare temporarily closed after inspection discovers mouse droppings, cockroaches
A Calgary daycare was temporarily shut down Wednesday after health officials discovered mouse droppings and cockroaches inside.
-
'Risk factors': Study suggests severe menopausal symptoms linked to dementia
A University of Calgary study suggests that severe symptoms of menopause can act as early warning signs for dementia.
-
Mahomes, the Chiefs, Taylor Swift and a thrilling game -- it all came together at the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Here's a look at a few topics that will linger in the aftermath:
Kitchener
-
Immersive augmented reality initiative revives Guelph's rich Black heritage
This Black History Month, a new project in Guelph is harnessing technology to illuminate the city’s vibrant Black history
-
Young drivers from Cambridge caught going 60 km/h over, double the speed limit: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two young drivers after they say they caught one going double the speed limit on the highway and another going 60 km/h over.
-
Kitchener roundabout re-opened following collision investigation
At around 10:55 a.m. Sunday, emergency services responded to the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
Vancouver
-
Missing West Kelowna man found dead, family says in social media post
The extensive search for Lucas Singer-Kraus, who has been missing since the night of Jan. 31, has ended in tragedy, according to posts on social media.
-
One person in serious condition after East Van apartment fire
Paramedics took a person to hospital in serious condition after a fire broke out in an East Vancouver apartment building Sunday morning.
-
Large diesel spill in downtown Vancouver closes street, evacuates grocery store
Firefighters are at the scene of a diesel leak in a downtown Vancouver parkade.
Edmonton
-
Concrete slab thrown onto vehicle from Whitemud Drive overpass
Police are looking for a person who threw objects at vehicles on Whitemud Drive on Saturday.
-
'Risk factors': Study suggests severe menopausal symptoms linked to dementia
A University of Calgary study suggests that severe symptoms of menopause can act as early warning signs for dementia.
-
Canada to help Chile battle wildfires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be sending firefighting experts and equipment to Chile as the country battles wildfires.
Windsor
-
OPP looking to identify driver who failed to remain at scene of crash
Police in Leamington are looking to identity the driver of a pickup truck who failed to remain at the scene of a collision that sent two people to hospital late last week.
-
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday.
-
Sunshine, possible flurries expected in Windsor
While there is a risk of flurries, it will be a beautiful week of weather in Windsor, with lots of sunshine and daytime temperatures hovering a few degrees above zero.
Regina
-
Surveillance footage shows attempted arson at Regina church
Surveillance footage shows a suspect attempting to burn down a church in downtown Regina earlier this week.
-
Canada wide warrant issued for Moose Jaw man
A Canada wide warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man in Moose Jaw.
-
Regina art exhibit puts 94 calls to action on display
For reconciliation educator Susan Beaudin, the images covering the walls of the Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre are much more than just art – they’re an acknowledgement of a shameful history.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Three people fall through ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario
Rescue crews are responding to reports of three people falling through ice on Charleston Lake on Sunday.
-
Mild Monday in Ottawa, here's when cold temperatures will return
Another mild day is in the forecast for Ottawa, as temperatures continue to be above average for the middle of February.
-
COMING UP AT 11 AM
COMING UP AT 11 AM Federal government to make housing announcement for Ottawa
The federal government will make an announcement on housing for the City of Ottawa on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after man receives gunshot wound
A shooting that saw an extended police presence in Saskatoon’s Riversdale area is currently under investigation.
-
Blades beat out Broncos for 8th straight win, seize playoff spot
The Saskatoon Blades have become the first Western Hockey League team (WHL) to acquire a spot in the postseason following a 3-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos.
-
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.