MONTREAL -- A thief broke into a Brossard mosque on Saturday morning, making off with the donation box.

According to Imam Foudil Selmoune of the Islamic Community Centre, the break-in occurred at around 9:30 a.m. The thief broke through a door and smashed an office window.

Selmoune said the amount of money taken was small and that the mosque had handed surveillance footage over to Longueuil police, who also found traces of blood.

He added that there's no indication the incident was a hate crime and that the community had been expressing support for the mosque on its Facebook page.

A spokesperson for Longueuil police said no suspects had yet been identified and no arrests had been made.