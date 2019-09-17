A tire fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a garage in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, with a thick plume of black smoke billowing over the area.

The two-alarm fire broke out at 5:10 p.m. at 4245 Iberville St. near Rachel Street, according to Matthew Griffith of the Montreal fire department. The fire started in a pile of tires behind the garage itself, and spread to the building and one other neighbouring building.

No one was injured.

Smoke could be seen from several blocks away and witnesses said there was a strong smell of rubber burning. The fire department asked people to avoid the area.

Iberville was closed between Rachel and St-Joseph Blvd. Montreal police helped direct traffic in the area.

About 60 to 70 firefighters rushed to the scene and the fire is now under control, said Griffith.