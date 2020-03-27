MONTREAL -- As the COVID-19 pandemic creates an air of uncertainty in several aspects of daily life, one thing people can count on, long-term, is eggs.

The Federation des producteurs d'œufs du Quebec (FPOQ) said it was forced to reorganize how stock is distributed amid the pandemic, since restaurants across the province have closed. Temporary shortages in certain grocery stores as they adjust routes are normal, and shelves should be restocked soon.

The virus otherwise won’t have an effect on producers’ ability to meet the province’s demand of 5 million eggs per day, the FPOQ promised. Egg producers across the province have continued to work in rapidly changing circumstances.

“Quebec egg producers work every day so that eggs of the best quality end up on Quebecer’s plates,” FPOQ president Paulin Bouchard said in a release. “We don’t anticipate a lack of production, only delays due to the circumstances.”

As egg producers continue to provide Quebecers with their staple breakfast food, they’ve adapted their workplaces in order to follow government guidelines surrounding the pandemic.

In a recent webinar between McGill health experts, Dr. Marcel Behr, interim director of the McGill Infectious Diseases Division, reminded people to be food-smart during the pandemic.

"Remember when you’re preparing your meal, you should use all the good hygiene for all of the things in there," Behr said. "If you’re going to be handling eggs, this is a time to remind yourself to wash your hands after cracking an egg.”