There will be no parliamentary commission on ChatGPT in Quebec

Liberals and Solidaires are denouncing the government's decision not to hold a parliamentary commission on the conversational artificial intelligence agent ChatGPT.

They want to hear from experts on the risks of this technology.

The Liberal Party is criticizing the Coalition Avenir Québec's (CAQ) lack of transparency on the subject.

Last April, Liberal MNA Frédéric Beauchemin tabled a question in the House drafted by ChatGPT to highlight concerns about artificial intelligence.

The Liberal Party was behind the request for a commission. This initiative comes on the heels of a statement by a thousand experts in artificial intelligence -- including Yoshua Bengio and Elon Musk -- calling for a six-month pause in research into this technology.

According to Quebec Solidaire MNA Haroun Bouazzi, this is an irresponsible decision. He maintains that jobs will be lost and that there are risks for democracy.

Minister for the Economy Pierre Fitzgibbon said that the government is already consulting experts -- including Bengio -- on the subject. He added that the results of these consultations would be made public.