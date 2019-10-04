There's a frost advisory in Montreal, with snow already on Mont-Tremblant
Snow on the summit of Mont-Tremblant on Oct. 4, 2019
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 2:53PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 4, 2019 4:07PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Temperatures will reach the freezing mark in the Montreal area Friday night as Environment Canada has issued an overnight frost advisory.
Snow has already fallen in the summit of Mont-Tremblant, while the Montreal, Châteauguay - La Prairie, Longueuil - Varennes, and Laval area are all under frost warning advisories for Friday night.
Environment Canada warns that frost can potentially cause damage to plants and crops.
The weather will warm up slightly over the weekend, however, with a chance of showers on Sunday, Oct. 6.
