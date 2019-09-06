The union leader Charbonneau star will not run for Bernier's People's Party
A family tragedy has prompted union leader Ken Pereira to pull out of running for Maxime Bernier's PPC.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 1:47PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 1:48PM EDT
Union leader Ken Pereira will not run in the next election for Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada (PPC).
Pereira announced on Twitter that a "terrible family tragedy" required him to withdraw his candidacy a few days before the start of the election campaign. He apologized to the PPC and the volunteers who campaigned for him.
He was set to run in the riding of Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier, in the Quebec City area.
In 2013, he gained fame in the province with revelations to the Charbonneau Commission about corruption in the FTQ-Construction union and the people surrounding its former director Jocelyn Dupuis and president Jean Lavallee.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has until September 15 to kick off the federal election campaign.
