The Quebec student protests, 10 years later
Published Sunday, February 13, 2022 9:22PM EST
It’s been a decade since the 2012 Maple Spring, when thousands of Quebec university students walked out of the classroom in protest of tuition hikes.
Quebec and Canada saw what would become the longest student walkout in history, and legacy of these protests has been mixed, with memories of peaceful marches to clashes with police.
At one point, over 300,000 students had strike mandates.
