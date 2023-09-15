The Pileated Woodpecker: Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue's new emblematic bird

Banners displaying the image of the Pileated Woodpecker have been installed around Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue to celebrate the naming of an emblematic bird. Submitted photo, Source: OL Production Banners displaying the image of the Pileated Woodpecker have been installed around Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue to celebrate the naming of an emblematic bird. Submitted photo, Source: OL Production

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction

Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News