The MUHC is home to one of the largest public art collections in Quebec
Matisse, Hockney and Picasso are names you expect to see on gallery or museum walls in Montreal, not where doctors are hard at work.
"It is one of the largest public collections in Quebec, especially for a hospital," said Alexandra Kirsh, McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) RBC Art and Heritage Centre Curator.
The MUHC Foundation owns approximately two thousand art pieces and medical objects.
The collection is then given to the MUHC hospital and distributed throughout the Glen site.
There are pieces dating back to the hospital's foundation in 1821.
"It's very important for us to provide a healing environment that is peaceful, and it is demonstrated that art actually contributes to reducing stress, reducing pain," said MUHC Foundation president and CEO Marie-Helene Laramee.
The MUHC Art and Heritage Centre relies on donations from the community, to make time spent at the hospital a little easier with artwork that lines the walls. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)
The building was designed with art in mind.
A special alcove was even built for a sculpture of Queen Victoria that was moved from the old site.
It's so heavy that the floors had to be reinforced to hold the statue's weight.
There are also 11 large 2D sculptures made by Quebec artists as part of the province's one per cent art commission.
In addition, dozens of walls are filled with paintings, prints and photographs.
"We're trying to present them contemporary artwork that they would not normally get the chance to see because it is hard often for our communities to go to a museum," said Kirsh.
She likes to call her work careful curation.
Kirsh works with rotating and permanent galleries and selects art for the needs of each space.
"Whether that's to calm or distract a patient and to improve the working environment of the staff," said the curator.
The centre director, Dr. Jonathan Meakins, said art is just as important for staff and families as it is for healing patients.
"They need an environment that is a distraction from the sterile white walls of a gigantic institution," said Meakins.
The collection is constantly growing.
The MUHC Art and Heritage Centre relies on donations from the community to make time spent at the hospital a little easier.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Questions surround Canada's donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
opinion On the Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday, a look at her most iconic fashion moments over the past year
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
A minivan explodes in Kabul, killing at least 3 civilians and wounding 4 others
A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Innocent victim' shot dead in front of GTA nightclub identified as 19-year-old woman
Police have identified the young woman fatally shot outside of a Mississauga nightclub in December as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Messy winter storm begins in Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
-
Police arrest man who allegedly confined teen to apartment for days and sexually assaulted her
Police have arrested a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl while holding her captive in a downtown apartment last week.
Atlantic
-
RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
London
-
Some buses cancelled, winter weather travel advisory in effect for London area
Multiple regions, including London-Middlesex, are under a special weather statement as hazardous winter weather is expected to bear down on much of southern Ontario on Tuesday.
-
Man charged after allegedly causing a 'disturbance' in London, Ont.'s north end
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance in the north end of the city last Friday.
-
London police lay over 30 charges in Festive RIDE campaign
The London Police Service (LPS) conducted Festive RIDE checks throughout London this holiday season which resulted in 31 impaired driving related charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in and seized by Peel police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary mortgage broker's licence cancelled over forging signatures
A Calgary mortgage broker cannot deal in mortgages in Alberta for at least three years after he committed fraud with two home purchases.
-
Memorial held for WestJet pilot found dead in Calgary home
Colleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday.
-
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES: First winter storm of the year hits Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say they’ve received 57 reports of collisions since 6 a.m.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Police investigate armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall.
Vancouver
-
Winds of up to 90 km/h in the forecast for Metro Vancouver
Winds of up to 90 km/h are in the forecast for some parts of Metro Vancouver Tuesday, according to a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. study details increasing complexity of hospital patients' needs
A British Columbia study showing that hospitalized patients' medical issues have become increasingly complex also highlights the need to address the growing pressures of an aging population on overworked health professionals, the lead researcher says.
-
BC United leader calls for province-wide cellphone ban in schools, following Quebec and Ontario laws
As kids in B.C. return to school following the winter break, BC United leader Kevin Falcon is again calling for a province-wide ban on cellphones in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
Edmonton
-
Telus outages reported in parts of Edmonton, St. Albert
Outages are affecting Telus customers in parts of Edmonton and St. Albert Tuesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and cold today; deep freeze begins Wednesday
Edmonton and area will likely get as much snow by the end of today as we had through all of the winter so far.
-
Oilers can earn another 8-game win streak vs. Blackhawks
Streakiness continues to define the Edmonton Oilers this season, only lately, it's for the good.
Windsor
-
Cyclist air-lifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash
Chatham-Kent police say a 57-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck.
-
OPP investigating Lakeshore fire as arson
According to police, at least one person went to a home and intentionally set fire to a vehicle in the driveway that also caused damage to the home.
-
Alleged theft suspect sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect involved in an alleged theft from a downtown apartment building.
Regina
-
Here's what 'classroom complexity' means according to STF president Samantha Becotte
After a third party report deemed Saskatchewan teachers have the right to negotiate their working conditions – Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says she hopes the findings break a negotiation stalemate.
-
Server issues cause large Regina Youth Flag Football League registration backlog
Reminiscent of trying to get tickets to see Taylor Swift, many Regina families experienced frustrating delays on Monday while attempting to register for the city’s flag football league.
-
Nearly 4 million unstamped cigarettes seized in Sask. traffic stop
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting to have seized nearly four million unstamped cigarettes in a traffic stop on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm to hit Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Daytime parking ban issued for Ottawa on Wednesday
The city of Ottawa has issued its first winter parking ban of the year, as a major winter storm approaches the region.
-
Pair treated for burns after fire at St. Patrick Bridge homeless encampment
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a homeless encampment under the St. Patrick Bridge in Vanier over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon could see as much as 15 cm of blowing snow
Saskatoon could see a dump of snow Tuesday as a blustery storm system moves through the province.
-
'Every bed is full': Saskatoon doctors at a loss in the face of jam-packed ERs
Emergency room physicians in Saskatoon are becoming all too used to repeated apologies to patients for a system they say isn't functioning as intended.
-
Here's what 'classroom complexity' means according to STF president Samantha Becotte
After a third party report deemed Saskatchewan teachers have the right to negotiate their working conditions – Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says she hopes the findings break a negotiation stalemate.