'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Global health experts in Montreal are urging Canadians to make use of the upcoming lull between waves to pressure the federal government to help vaccinate the world -- for the most "selfish" of reasons, they say.
"Letting this virus run amok is never a solution for us," said Dr. Madhukar Pai, Canada Research Chair in Translational Epidemiology & Global Health at McGill University.
"Reducing viral transmission everywhere will reduce the risk and likelihood of variants... and should be our goal if we truly want to end this crisis," he said.
"We’re never safe. Our national borders are never watertight."
That’s the biological rationale for ensuring that all countries have access to vaccines, but there are at least two more rationales: humanitarian and economic.
And there are many reasons to explain why, Pai believes, many wealthy nations like Canada have failed low- and middle-income countries, describing their decisions as "nationalist and isolationist."
"We banned travel from a bunch of African nations. Instead of supporting them and sharing our vaccines--we banned them," said Pai.
"We’re in the third year of the pandemic. It's this kind of myopic thinking that has led the world into this disastrous situation."
THE WORLD WAS WARNED
When the catastrophic Delta-driven wave swept across India in the spring of 2021, Pai said he felt helpless, and as though he were living in two different worlds.
While he and his family in Montreal had access to vaccines, testing, masks and medicine, close family members and friends in his country of origin were gasping for air as the virus spread across the country, unchecked.
"Our own family members couldn’t get hospital beds -- we had to provide them oxygen cylinders at home. We were managing people on WhatsApp as doctors,” he said.
India has claimed in the past that about 500,000 people died during that period, but Pai said it was likely 10 times higher.
On Thursday, a report on global excess deaths issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) aligned with his assessment, suggesting there were closer to 4.7 million deaths in India associated with COVID-19.
“This is devastating, and this is carnage,” Pai said, adding he was struck by the dissonance between the privileges experienced by his family in Canada, and the lack of privileges in other parts of the world.
While the majority of India's population is vaccinated now, global inequity remains stark, despite the fact that an astonishing 11.6 billion doses have been administered since they were approved for use, according to Oxford University Data.
About 65 per cent of the global population has received at least one dose.
However, about 80 per cent of those first doses went to people in the highest-income countries, while only 15.8 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least a first shot. Of these, the vast majority are in Africa.
“I feel quite despondent, honestly, to be in this third year and to still have almost three billion people around the world who haven’t even had the first dose, while we’re talking about the fourth dose here,” Pai said.
“We cannot stand by and not do something. That’s the humanitarian reason to save lives -- that should be enough, right?”
But, Pai said, in fact it hasn't been enough, accusing countries like Canada of hoarding vaccines, thereby shirking their moral obligation.
If the calamity in India didn’t awaken their sense of solidarity, neither did the science explaining the consequences of unbridled transmission.
“Each person who is COVID-infected generates billions of virus particles," he said.
"And then you do the math: millions multiplied by billions. By sheer chance, mutations will happen, copying errors in the DNA will happen, and we’ve seen how variant after variant has emerged,” Pai explained.
He and other colleagues spelled it out in academic articles, interviews and tweets, trying to get across that until all countries have vaccine access, we will be stuck in a perpetual pandemic
‘NO ONE BELIEVED US’
Dr. Joanne Liu, who works on pandemic preparedness and response at McGill University and for the WHO, says she's equally disturbed by the government’s lack of preparation and action.
“After the regional epidemic of Ebola from 2014 to 2016 in West Africa, I’ve been on different commissions and different evaluation assessment groups, and we said that the world was not ready – but no one believed us until it happened,” Liu said.
“We need to keep the pressure on our authorities to really deliver on their words. They said they would give the equivalent of 200 million vaccines, and they said as well they would deliver, in kind, 15 million of it. They haven’t done that yet."
And it’s not enough for wealthy countries to just load crates of vaccines onto planes, the experts said.
Low- and middle-income countries also need help addressing vaccine hesitancy, especially among populations who may not even have the means to afford food, let alone to travel to a vaccine centre.
There also needs to be training for vaccinators, ample supplies of materials like syringes, and the proper equipment and appliances so that vaccines can be stored safely.
“We have to understand that here, in a G7 country, when we did our vaccination campaign we even asked the army to give us a hand at the beginning of this year... so I think we need to give a break to countries that are struggling,” said Liu.
Advocates say COVAX -- the global vaccine sharing alliance that was meant to address the vaccine access issue -- is not working as it should.
“COVAX was undermined by rich countries, including Canada, because they directly purchased and cleaned out the shelves,” Pai said.
Ottawa recently announced it's increasing its contribution to COVAX by $220 million.
But Pai said the money doesn't change Canada's poor record on vaccine equity, and he points out Canada is sitting on extra doses that will soon expire.
As of April 21, the country had a total of 14 million doses in its central inventory, according to information sent to CTV News by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).
Included are 5.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine for adults, 894,000 doses of pediatric Pfizer vaccine, 4.9 million of Moderna and 3.1 million of Novavax. The rest are made up of doses of Astra Zeneca and Janssen.
Some expired last month, according to PHAC media advisor Anna Maddison.
The other lots have expiry dates ranging from May 31 to November 30. There is no firm commitment yet to donate them to countries in need.
“If there are doses that exceed or surpass Canada’s needs with sufficient shelf life, Canada makes every effort to make them available to other countries through COVAX or bilateral donation,” Maddison wrote.
TRADE SECRETS STAY SECRET
Canada is also non-committal about an initiative called the TRIPS waiver -- even though more than 100 other World Trade Organization members have signed on.
The proposal calls for the temporary suspension of intellectual property rights so that any country could manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine at home.
McGill University law and faculty of medicine professor Richard Gold said there’s no ambiguity about why a pharmaceutical company wouldn’t want to share its trade secrets.
“If I’m one of the companies that holds one of the patents I will make more money by controlling it,” he said.
And make money they did -- tens of billions of dollars so far, after also benefiting from government investments and being guaranteed a market for their product.
“They've profited not because it’s patented. They’ve profited because there’s a global pandemic and governments have paid for it,” said Gold, who is also the director of McGill’s Centre for Intellectual Property Policy.
Gold isn't suggesting Moderna or Pfizer don't deserve compensation.
“But we’re talking now about the icing on the icing on the icing on the icing of the cake,” he said.
Moderna has said it's not going to enforce its patents.
“But that’s like saying 'You can make my grandmother’s secret recipe for whatever it is,'" Gold said.
"Go ahead, right? Are you able to make it? No! Because you don’t know what ingredients, you don’t know how to make it, there’s a lot of what we call know-how," he explained.
“And so what we need is not only not enforcing intellectual property rights but what we call technology transfer, helping other entities access it,” he said.
SOUTH AFRICAN INGENUITY
Despite all the barriers, a small WHO-sponsored company in South Africa called Afrigen managed to develop a version of an mRNA vaccine from scratch.
They used publicly available information and data -- and possibly, Gold said, some that were leaked.
“We’re pretty sure, we don’t know, that some scientists just were brokenhearted and felt compelled to help,” he said.
But it's still an uphill battle. Afrigen is running into issues around patents and still needs to redo all the clinical trials required to prove the vaccine is safe, which is a time-consuming and expensive proposition.
The pharmaceutical giants are now trying to set up some manufacturing facilities in sub-Saharan Africa, but Gold says it's too little, too late.
What the drug-discovery model needs, he suggests, is an open-science system, now and for future emergencies.
“They’re using legal protections designed for a completely different environment, for a non-pandemic environment," said Gold.
"And instead of actually succeeding in the goal, which is how do we solve this global pandemic costing us billions of dollars and people’s lives and people’s health, we’re allowing them to do the opposite."
Liu is asking the same types of questions.
“How do we incentivize discovery to make sure that it's accessible?" she said.
"And if you don’t make those deals prior to discovery, it’s going to be very hard to go back to the company and say 'you need to share.'”
She is not one to think it’s ever too late to act, she said, but she added that at this stage of the pandemic there’s no room for more hesitation on the part of the government.
“I think that for the next generation of vaccines, we should really make an effort to get it everywhere in a timely fashion,” Liu said.
Likewise, even though people are caught up with the lifting of some mask mandates and sunnier skies ahead, Pai is calling on everyone to email the prime minister and their members of parliament now, to demand global solidarity.
“They need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,” he said.
He compared the ongoing pandemic crisis to the climate crisis.
“There’s no ending the climate crisis just for B.C. or Quebec or for Canada," he said.
"We sink or swim as a planet. The same thing is true for the pandemic -- we sink or swim as humankind.”
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
Experts suggest Canadians put away their bird feeders amid rise in avian flu
As more and more birds fall ill with avian flu in Canada, experts are advising Canadians to remove bird feeders to combat the spread.
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Two-thirds of Canadians concerned about rising home prices: Nanos survey
A new poll from Nanos Research has found that two-thirds of Canadians are expressing concern over rising housing prices, with concern highest among younger Canadians.
Royals share photos in honour of Archie's 3rd birthday
Members of the Royal Family are sending birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie, who turned three on Friday.
April jobless rate drops to another new low as economy adds 15K jobs: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in April fell to another new low as the economy added 1,000 jobs.
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals say they would re-introduce Grade 13 on an optional basis
The Ontario Liberals say they would re-introduce Grade 13 on an optional basis if elected.
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Digs and promises: Here's what happened on week 1 of the campaign trail
The team at CTV News Toronto's Ballot Box broke down what happened on week one, focusing on the themes of affordability and building that were presented by each major political party and, of course, addressing the fanfare that comes with an election launch.
-
Complainant testimony continues at sex assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
A young woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager is expected to continue her testimony at his trial today.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions
Two RCMP officers who mistakenly opened fire at a man outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for a rampaging gunman said Thursday they believed they had found the shooter and defended their actions as consistent with their training.
-
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
London
-
Kincardine Township man sentenced to 7 years for killing driver with stolen pick-up truck
A 26-year-old Kincardine Township man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty this week to criminal negligence causing death following a fatal crash last fall.
-
Blenheim, Ont. man charged with three counts of assault after altercation with woman
A 34-year-old Blenheim, Ont. man is facing three counts of assault after an alleged physical altercation with a woman.
-
Minor injuries after fire breaks out in east end London, Ont. apartment building
Only minor injuries were reported following an east end apartment fire in London Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
-
Toronto Pearson delays could become 'unsustainable' in weeks ahead, operator warns
Lineups and wait times at Canada's busiest airport will only worsen as the summer season approaches unless the federal government makes some changes, the operator of the Toronto Pearson International Airport warned Thursday.
-
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
Calgary
-
Oettinger posts 29-save shutout for Stars in 2-0 win over Flames to even series
Goaltender Jake Oettinger's 29-save shutout led the Dallas Stars to a 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday to even their playoff series 1-1.
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary to receive some much-needed rain this weekend
A wet weekend ahead, and cool to start next week in Calgary
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Sentimental sounds: Father and daughter to share musical moment 42 years in the making
A father-daughter duo are preparing to hit the right note performing together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Witnesses say a man hid behind a bush and took photos of kids. The RCMP wants to know why.
Police are investigating a strange situation reported in Kamloops earlier this week.
-
Template or poor data? Leaked documents raise questions about B.C. urgent care centres
B.C.'s Ministry of Health insists a leaked document purportedly containing internal health authority data on the province’s much-hyped Urgent and Primary Care Centres (UPCCs) is a "template" of how information would be presented, even though there are no notations indicating that's the case.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler (but not cold) this weekend
The city hit 23 C on Thursday. But, it could be a while before we get back into the 20s. We'll see temperatures basically hold steady through today. We're around 12 C this morning and probably won't get much warmer than 15 C this afternoon.
-
Edmonton Oil Kings blank Red Deer Rebels 4-0 to open second-round series
Kaiden Guhle scored and added an assist as the Edmonton Oil Kings opened their second-round WHL playoff series with the Red Deer Rebels with a 4-0 blanking Thursday.
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Windsor
-
Blenheim, Ont. man charged with three counts of assault after altercation with woman
A 34-year-old Blenheim, Ont. man is facing three counts of assault after an alleged physical altercation with a woman.
-
Cloudy, chance of showers for Windsor-Essex Friday
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex residents can expect a cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers Friday to start the weekend.
-
April jobless rate drops to another new low as economy adds 15K jobs: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in April fell to another new low as the economy added 1,000 jobs.
Regina
-
Parts of Saskatchewan Drive closed as emergency crews battle house fire on Montreal Street
People are being asked to avoid Saskatchewan Drive between Montreal Street and Ottawa Street Friday morning as emergency crews battle a house fire on the 1600 block of Montreal Street, Regina police (RPS) said in a release.
-
'We are still here:' Red Dress Day aims to raise awareness for MMIWG
Several Indigenous women gathered at the legislative building Thursday morning to honour Red Dress Day, an annual event aiming to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).
-
Sask. premier to reach out to Red Earth Cree Nation chief, but won't commit to visit
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he plans on calling the chief of Red Earth Cree Nation, but would not commit to visiting the community.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices reach record high in Ottawa
An industry analyst says there is no relief at the pumps in sight for motorists, with prices expected to rise to at least $2 a litre over the next two weeks.
-
City committee set to debate 'Lansdowne 2.0' plan
The finance and economic development committee will hold a special meeting today to discuss the next phase of the revitalization of Lansdowne Park, which includes a new event centre, new north-side stands for TD Place and 1,200 new residential units.
-
Eganville Leader newspaper facing possible closure
The Eganville Leader's printing press, McLaren Press Graphics in Bracebridge, Ont., delivered the news that they would be shutting down due to the pandemic as of May 31.
Saskatoon
-
Sales ease, but low supply drives home prices to record highs in Saskatoon
Home sales in Saskatoon have slowed, but home prices continue to rise reaching record highs, according to the latest report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Sask. Conservative leadership hopeful says he was disqualified despite meeting requirements
A Saskatchewan business owner says while he met the requirements to officially join the federal Conservative leadership race, a clerical issue ended his hopes of leading the party.
-
5 things to know about the grocery store planned for Saskatoon's downtown
Here are five key details we learned this week about a new grocery store coming to Midtown Plaza.