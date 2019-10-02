The re-opening of the Montreal Biodome has been delayed until the spring of 2020.

It was supposed to open by the end of this year, but officials say a shortage of specialized tradespeople is partly to blame for the delay.





All images courtesy of the Montreal Biodome



Animal welfare is also a factor: the Biodome can't reopen until the new habitats are "fully satisfactory" and the animals have had time to become familiar with their new surroundings.

Officials gave a tour of the renovation work Wednesday, and described the new site as one of "immense colour."

Builders also said the experience won't be as linear as the Biodome's previous iteration, offering multiple access points and opportunities to look down at an ecosystem from above.







The Biodome was originally constructed as a cycling venue for the 1976 Olympics. It is home to over 4,500 animals representing 250 different species and some 500 plant species.



