The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Montreal

The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Montreal this month as part of their 2023 World Tour.

The exhibition team will play on March 31 at the Bell Centre, followed by an April 1 game at Laval's Place Bell.

The roster includes showmen Donte 'Hammer' Harrison, Chandler 'Bulldog' Mack and Corey 'Thunder' Law, all of whom boast Guinness World Records for their basketball skills.

There's also a record number of women on the roster this year: Cherelle 'Torch' George, Fatima 'TNT' Lister, Mia 'Mighty' Hopkins, Arysia 'Ace' Porter, and Mia 'Ice' Castaneda, and Kayla Gabor.

Tickets for the show can be purchased on the Harlem Globetrotters website.