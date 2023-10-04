The Habs are in Mont-Tremblant to bond, but also to work

Nick Suzuki had an extra task at this year's Montreal Canadiens camp: to ask his teammates for their golf handicaps in order to assemble balanced foursomes for a friendly tournament.

The Habs players took 15 and 117 on Wednesday to Mont-Tremblant for the next few days.

The team will be training at the Gilles Cadieux arena on Thursday and Friday, but will also be taking advantage of their stay in the Laurentians to network.

"You don't get to know someone as well as you do if you do activities with them outside of hockey," said head coach Martin St-Louis before the team's departure. "It's an opportunity for the players to get closer to each other, have fun and keep working. It's part of the process of building a team."

Suzuki points out that the decision to spend a few days away from Montreal was the result of discussions with Habs management over the summer.

A less-busy-than-usual preparatory schedule also allowed the Canadiens to organize the retreat.