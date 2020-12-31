MONTREAL -- Worry not, real Christmas tree lovers: instead of sending your tree to a landfill once the holiday season wraps up, you can give it another life.

The City of Montreal collects Christmas trees during the month of January to turn them into wood chips, and all you have to do is follow a few instructions:

Remove all decorations from the tree Make sure not to place it in a plastic bag Put in on the sidewalk with the base facing the street Make sure it's not obstructing the sidewalk and that it's not covered in snow During snow removal operations, make sure it's not obstructing the road

Christmas tree collection dates and times vary by borough. See the schedule below for yours:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Jan. 6 and Jan. 20. Put tree out after 7 p.m. on the day before collection or before 7 a.m. the day of.

Anjou: Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. Put tree out after 7 p.m. on the day before collection or before 7 a.m. the day of.

Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace: Jan. 13 and Jan. 20. Put tree out before 7 a.m. on collection day.

Lachine: Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27. Put tree out after 7 p.m. on the day before collection or before 7 a.m. the day of.

LaSalle: Jan. 13 and Jan. 20. Put tree out after 7 p.m. on the day before collection or before 7 a.m. the day of.

Le Plateau-Mont-Royal: Jan. 6, 13, 20. Put tree out after 7 p.m. on the day before collection or before 7 a.m. the day of.

Le Sud-Ouest: From Jan. 4 to Jan. 29. Put tree out between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on collection day.

L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. Put tree out before 7 a.m. on collection day.

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Jan. 6, 13, 20. Put tree out after 9 p.m. on the day before collection or before 7 a.m. the day of.

Montreal North: Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. Put tree out after 9 p.m. on the day before collection or before 8 a.m. the day of.

Outremont: Jan. 12. Place tree near the sidewalk in front of your home before 8 a.m. on collection day.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. Put tree out after 9 p.m. on the day before collection or before 7 a.m. the day of.

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: Jan. 13. Put tree out after 9 p.m. on the day before collection or before 7 a.m. the day of.

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: Jan. 13, 20, 27. Put tree out after 9 p.m. on the day before collection or before 8 a.m. the day of.

Saint-Laurent: Jan. 4, 18 and Feb. 1.

Saint-Léonard: Jan. 13 and Jan. 20. Put tree out after 9 p.m. on the day before collection or before 7 a.m. the day of.

Verdun: Every day of January. Put Christmas tree on your property edge, near the sidewalk.

Ville-Marie: Jan. 6 and Jan. 13. Put tree out after 9 p.m. on the day before collection or before 7 a.m. the day of.

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: Jan. 6, 13, 20. Put tree out before 7 a.m. on collection day.

Anyone who misses the collection dates in their borough can drop their tree off at the ecocentre closest to them.