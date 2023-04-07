The Canadiens send Cayden Primeau and Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket.

Montreal Canadiens' Cayden Primeau stretches during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Montreal Canadiens' Cayden Primeau stretches during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

