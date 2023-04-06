Joel Armia's hat trick helps Canadiens down short-handed Capitals 6-2

Joel Armia scored his second career hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens grabbed a 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal. Mike Matheson collected two assists.

Sam Montembeault made 24 saves as the Canadiens (31-42-6) snapped a four-game losing skid.

Dylan Strome and Nicklas Backstom scored for the Capitals.

Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves as Washington (34-35-9) lost its third straight.

Freshly eliminated from playoff contention, the Capitals played short one man. Forward Anthony Mantha was ruled out with a lower-body injury and wasn't replaced in the lineup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.