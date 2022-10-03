The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls

Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign dominated by divisive issues like immigration, climate, the cost of living, healthcare, and Quebec identity.

Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Currently, the Coalition Avenier Quebec (CAQ) is polling at 39 per cent of voting intentions, according to 388 Canada.

As for the other parties, it's neck and neck, with the Liberals (QLP) at 16 per cent of voting intentions, Quebec solidaire (QS) and the Conservatives tied for 15 per cent, and the Parti Quebecois (PQ) at 14 per cent.

Party leaders spent Sunday making their final appeals to voters, tackling topics like language, climate change, and Indigenous issues.

Demain, c’est le jour du vote! 🗳️ Prévoyez un moment pour aller voter; les bureaux de vote seront ouverts de 9h30 à 20h. Quand vous irez, accompagnez vos enfants aux petits bureaux de vote! #qc2022 #vote #polqc pic.twitter.com/0ilORHpus4 — Élections Québec (@electionsquebec) October 2, 2022

This is a developing story that will be updated.