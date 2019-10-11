Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, and with it comes a raft of holiday-related closings and changes in operating hours for businesses and government offices.

Here’s a look at what will be opened and closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday:

Closed:

Open:

Most public transportation will operate on a holiday or Sunday schedule on Monday. You can check the STM schedule here; for Exo train schedules, check here.

Libraries and sporting centres all have individual hours varying by borough.

Garbage and recycling collection also varies by borough; call 311 or visit Info-Collectes for details.