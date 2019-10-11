Thanksgiving: What will be open and closed in Montreal
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 1:30PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 3:55PM EDT
Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, and with it comes a raft of holiday-related closings and changes in operating hours for businesses and government offices.
Here’s a look at what will be opened and closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday:
Closed:
- most municipal offices, including borough offices, Acces Montreal offices and other city service centres
- BANQ
- Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
- Musee d’art contemporain
- Claude-Robillard sports complex
- federal government offices
- Canada Post offices, and there will not be any mail delivery
- Quebec government offices
- Revenu Quebec offices
- SAAQ offices
- banks
- Offices, clinics and test centres at the McGill University Health Centre
Open:
- most shopping malls
- grocery stores
- public markets
- Montreal Casino
- Montreal Botanical Gardens
- Planetarium
- Montreal Science Centre
- SAQ outlets
- most pharmacies
- Ecocentres will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Taz skateboard park will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Most public transportation will operate on a holiday or Sunday schedule on Monday. You can check the STM schedule here; for Exo train schedules, check here.
Libraries and sporting centres all have individual hours varying by borough.
Garbage and recycling collection also varies by borough; call 311 or visit Info-Collectes for details.
