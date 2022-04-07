Tensions flare in Pointe-Claire over Fairview development project
Divisions are growing on Pointe-Claire city council over a massive development project slated for Fairview.
“It’s clear the mayor wanted to upset the process,” said city councillor Eric Stork said Thursday.
Cadillac Fairview wants to build hundreds of housing units, a plaza and bike path near the new REM station. It would encompass a parking lot near the current shopping centre next to the Fairview Forest.
It’s an area residents and environmentalists have been pushing to protect for years, and the city put a two-year ban on new construction in the area.
A draft bylaw on the moratorium was supposed to be filed Tuesday until Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas asked for it to be dropped from the agenda.
“(The mayor) basically threw a hand grenade in the room,” said Stork.
Thomas accused some of his fellow councillors of trying to clear the way for more development by making amendments to the draft.
“I really feel the citizens of Pointe-Clare should know exactly what’s going on,” he said. “We’ve had no public consultations.”
Stork disagreed, saying there would have been public consultations after the draft was filed.
“We were all caught by surprise by the proposal to remove the item from the agenda,” said Save Fairview Forest spokesperson Genevieve Lussier.
The organization has spent two years trying to protect the wooded area from development.
“I think as a group we’re certainly disappointed to see that things have devolved like this,” said Lussier. “Our position is to save the forest.”
The mayor said the city will soon hold a special meeting on the issue.
The deadline to submit a draft bylaw is May 8.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Budget 2022 makes good on dental care, but little in new health spending
The Liberals have made good on promises to the NDP when it comes to health spending in their newly released budget, but offered little else in new spending to reinvigorate Canada's struggling health system.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
Avian flu is spreading across Canadian poultry farms. Here’s what you need to know
The avian influenza is spreading in poultry farms across North America, but experts say the risk of human transmission remains low.
What Canadians need to know before buying cryptocurrency
As a new survey shows growing interest in cryptocurrencies and tokens, Canadians may be asking themselves what goes into getting into the worldwide market.
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares video and photos of him
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video and photos of the actor for the first time since revealing his aphasia diagnosis.
Budget includes pocketbook promises on low-alcohol beer, vaping and menstrual products
The federal budget contains several pocketbook initiatives including eliminating the 'sin' tax on low-alcohol beer, slapping one on vaping products, and making menstrual products more readily available for Canadians in need.
Liberals pledge $500M in military aid to Ukraine, plus humanitarian help
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland referenced horrific allegations of Russian war crimes on Thursday as the federal Liberal government promised another $500 million in military aid as well as other financial assistance to Ukraine.
Canadians wanted to take rapid tests, but couldn't get them: StatCan
Nearly two in five Canadians say they have experienced difficulties in trying to obtain a COVID-19 rapid test, according to new survey results from Statistics Canada.
Toronto
-
Sixth person dies more than a week after Brampton, Ont., house fire
The Office of the Fire Marshal says a sixth person has died following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., last week.
-
Old shipwreck in Niagara River pushed closer to brink of falls after storm
A 104-year-old shipwreck that sits near the brink of Niagara Falls has moved closer to the edge following bad weather this week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead after shooting outside Toronto subway station, police say
A man is dead after being shot outside a downtown Toronto subway station Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
-
N.S. reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19, cases continue to increase
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
-
N.S. introduces legislation to enshrine Mi'kmaq as province's first language
Nova Scotia's government is introducing legislation to enshrine Mi'kmaq as the province's first language.
London
-
Cause of death revealed at London murder trial
A London jury heard that a fatal stab wound caused the death of a well-known fitness instructor who died almost four years ago.
-
'The curtains were on fire as I got in my wheelchair': London, Ont. fire victim pleads for accessible housing
A London, Ont. woman who lost her home in a fast-moving fire, is now calling for more affordable and accessible housing.
-
Residents roll up sleeves for fourth dose rollout
Fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine became available Thursday for those in the general population 60 years of age or older, along with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Individuals and their adult household members.
Northern Ontario
-
Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
Sault businessperson heading to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
Robert Peace will be volunteering for a non-government organization known as ADE, helping to transport Ukrainians from Romania to other countries across the continent.
-
North Bay standoff related to break-in, assault: police
There were some tense moments Thursday morning for people in a North Bay neighbourhood when police converged on a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East and now more information about the situation is coming to light.
Calgary
-
Infectious disease expert warns not enough Albertans have had a 3rd COVID-19 vaccination
'People are sometimes generally surprised how ill they are getting despite getting two doses of vaccine," Dr. Lynora Saxinger said. "A lot of them are not opposed to getting a third dose, they just haven’t got around to getting it.'
-
'Shocking and confusing': Man targeted random women in downtown Calgary, police say
A man is facing a series of charges in connection with the sexual assault of at least five women in southeast Calgary, police say.
-
Alberta not considering restrictions as COVID-19 numbers see slight increase
In a Thursday afternoon update, Health Minister Jason Copping told reporters the latest data is concerning, but he's not expecting to bring in restrictions.
Kitchener
-
Grenade found in mail package
Police are investigating after a grenade was found Wednesday in a mail package.
-
Two injured after early morning fire in downtown Kitchener
Two people were taken to hospital after a fire early Thursday morning at a duplex in downtown Kitchener.
-
Peregrine falcons return to CTV Kitchener
Peregrine falcons have once again returned to CTV Kitchener! It's not known if the birds are part of the family of falcons that have previously nested in our tower.
Vancouver
-
Man trapped in recycling truck died of his injuries: Penticton RCMP
A man has died of his injuries after getting trapped inside a recycling truck, Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say.
-
Skier died in incident at Whistler Blackcomb, resort confirms
A man in his 30s died in an incident on Whistler Mountain this week, a spokesperson for the ski resort confirmed to CTV News.
-
Firing of B.C. health worker who refused COVID-19 vaccine upheld at arbitration
A health-care worker fired after confirming she had "absolutely" no intention of complying with B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has lost a grievance against her former employer.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not considering restrictions as COVID-19 numbers see slight increase
In a Thursday afternoon update, Health Minister Jason Copping told reporters the latest data is concerning, but he's not expecting to bring in restrictions.
-
Woman hospitalized, school put on lockdown after Mill Woods shooting
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after a shooting in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
Man taken into custody in relation to 2021 downtown shooting: EPS
Police arrested a 34-year-old man on "numerous" province-wide warrants related to a June 2021 shooting in downtown Edmonton.
Windsor
-
LaSalle man reunites with Windsor streetcar that nearly killed him
Ninety-one-year-old Gerry Meloche took a special tour Thursday of the newly restored Windsor streetcar that almost claimed his life 90 years ago.
-
Business owner has warning after social media account hijacked
Scammers are getting savvier as Lorie LeRiche recently found out.
-
Woman found dead on ground outside Ouellette Avenue apartment: Windsor police
Windsor police have launched an active death investigation after a woman was found laying on the ground outside of an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue.
Regina
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
'Extremely stressful': Sask. students rally against education budget
A Saskatchewan high school student organized a protest outside the Legislature on Thursday in response to the province's education budget.
-
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
Ottawa
-
Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges employers to encourage mask-wearing
Ottawa's top doctor says she is discussing new COVID-19 restrictions with the Ontario government and is asking employers to encourage mask use in the workplace as COVID-19 continues to surge.
-
Multiple proposals for LeBreton Flats major attraction, NCC says
The National Capital Commission has received multiple proposals for a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, but isn’t yet saying whether an NHL arena for the Ottawa Senators is among them.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon nurse told to pay $50K for discipline hearing where majority of charges were dropped
A Saskatoon nurse who faced professional misconduct charges from the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan is now on the hook for paying $50,000 to help cover the cost of the investigation and disciplinary hearing — the most expensive in the regulator's history.
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
Sask. children's hospital over capacity, memo says
The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon is facing pressure due to a rise in admissions.