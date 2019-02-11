

Thousands of teenagers crammed into Theatre St. Denis on Monday to celebrate We Day.

The annual event presents performers and speakers to honour teenaged volunteers who are following in the footsteps of the organization's founder Craig Kielburger.

Teens from Rosemere High School, St. John Fisher and Vanguard earned their spot at We Day for the good work they've been doing, locally and globally. They shared their accomplishments and future plans.

"We Day has two goals: one is to celebrate all the work they've done tp date, but it's also to inspire them to keep going, so today we're having all sorts of speakers and musicians come out and talk about different causes with the hope that we can inspire these kids to find a new passion and go out and do something even more amazing for the community," said Calvin Mitchell, We Day show producer.

Among those speaking this year was astronaut David Saint-Jacques, who made an appearance from the International Space Station.

Performers included Safia Nolin, Sonreal, and Ria Mae.