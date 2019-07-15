

CTV Montreal Staff





A teenaged boy who was pulled from the St. Lawrence River off the east side of the island of Montreal has died.

The 17-year-old teen was swimming with three other teens between 13 and 17 years old at the time.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at Fort-de-Pointe-aux-Trembles Park in Pointe-aux-Trembles. A passerby called 911 at 1:45 p.m. to alert them to the swimmer in distress. A team from the Montreal fire department reached the boy by boat and pulled him from the water.

Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said it appears to be accidental.



People nearby say that though it's not a designated swimming area, the dock there is a popular spot for swimmers nonetheless.

The fire department said it was the first time they could recall an incident in the water off this location.

The investigation has been transferred to the coroner's office.



