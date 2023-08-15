Teenage driver gets $2,155 speeding ticket in Montreal

Quebec provincial police say an 18-year-old man from Laval received a hefty fine and 24 demerit points after he was allegedly caught speeding at more than twice the posted speed limit on Highway 40.

A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) patrol officer clocked the teen driving 220 km/h in 100 km/h zone on Aug. 11, according to a news release.

The teen was pulled over at around 2:45 a.m. near Highway 13.

He also had his vehicle impounded and had his driver's licence suspended for seven days.

The SQ underscored the fact that speeding is the leading cause of fatal collisions on Quebec roads.