    • Teen swimmers from Dorval, Que. honoured for saving British man in Barbados

    Emma Bassermann and Zoe Meklensek-Ireland were honoured for their quick-thinking, teamwork and bravery when the jumped into the water to save Robert Stone, who was caught in a current in Barbados. Emma Bassermann and Zoe Meklensek-Ireland were honoured for their quick-thinking, teamwork and bravery when the jumped into the water to save Robert Stone, who was caught in a current in Barbados.
    Two teen swimmers from Dorval, Que. were honoured on Friday for saving a British man who may have drowned earlier this year.

    Emma Bassermann and Zoe Meklensek-Ireland were boogie boarding in early January on the Barbados coast when they heard cries for help coming from the water.

    The girls acted quickly and swam out to save Robert Stone, whose wife Belinda was calling for help.

    On Friday, the Dorval Swim Club honoured its two members for their bravery and teamwork at the Dorval Aquatic Sports Complex.

    The girls said they were honoured and grateful that their teamwork paid off.

    "I think what made the biggest difference is that the two of us went out there together," said Bassermann. "We were a very strong team and that us working together, we felt safe with each other both there. We felt safe enough that we could rescue them and we were very confident in that."

    The two competitive swimmers added that anyone going to a pool or beach should take swimming lessons and learn how to react to rip tides and changes in the current. 

