Teen arrested Thursday morning for suspicious pizzeria fire in LaSalle

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire that police consider suspicious in Montreal's LaSalle borough on May 11, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire that police consider suspicious in Montreal's LaSalle borough on May 11, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event

Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a CNN town hall Wednesday that marked his return to the network just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon