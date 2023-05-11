Teen arrested Thursday morning for suspicious pizzeria fire in LaSalle

A young man police believe is linked to a suspicious fire early Thursday night in southwest Montreal has been arrested and is expected to be questioned by investigators later today.

The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. at a building on Thierry Street, near the intersection of Turley Street, in a residential and commercial area of the LaSalle borough.

Firefighters from the Montreal fire department (SIM) were able to extinguish the flames, but the damage to the building was considered significant.

No one was injured.

In the same area, Montreal police (SPVM) patrol officers spotted an 18-year-old man who was acting suspiciously. They arrested him.

A security perimeter was set up around the burned building. Investigators from the SPVM's arson squad were to examine the scene Thursday.



