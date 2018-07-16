

CTV Montreal





A new study finds that technology in cars is compromising our safety.

More than nine out of ten Quebec drivers admit they're distracted behind the wheel.

The study, by Leger Marketing and All State Insurance, shows the overwhelming majority of drivers admit to being distracted behind the wheel.

38 per cent say they fiddle with a car's integrated systems like answering hands-free calls

25 per cent use their phones

23 per cent adjust the GPS

Only 8 per cent say their attention never waivers

“There are 16 computers in there, helping me to drive… to have a safe distance, not to bump the car in front of me,” said Denis Talbot, spokesperson for the distracted driving study

The tools meant make the drive safer that are in fact distracting us the most, said Talbot.

“You can control everything. You're checking your mileage, you're checking your electricity, you can change the temperature on your side, but while I'm doing this, I'm not looking (at the road),” he said.

Last year, for the first time ever in Quebec, distracted driving was the second leading cause of fatal accidents – even more than drunk driving.

As many as 24 deadly crashes were blamed on drivers not paying attention.

The Surete du Quebec gave over 10,000 tickets for texting and fines are now up to $600.

“Increasing fines for handheld is a little bit misdirected,” said George Iny of the Automobile Protection Association. “You may get people moving towards bluetooth, so they can pair it with their car and operate it legally, but that won't make you a safer driver.”

Iny advises to look for one feature in particular.

“Automatically ask for the emergency braking. That will take over if you're not watching the traffic in front of you,” he said.

The best advice is to remember the lessons learned in driver's ed -- keep your eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel.