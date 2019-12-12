MONTREAL -- With the holidays fast approaching, officials from Montreal's Trudeau International Airport are offering travellers tips to make their visit through the airport simpler and less stressful.

Slowdowns in recent weeks, especially in relation to the Air Canada booking system, can cause delays.

An average of 55,000 travellers will make their way through the airport every day during the holiday period, so it's no easy feat to process them all quickly and safely.

Before leaving:

Use the online services available on the YUL website to

reserve parking in advance

book priority passage through the security screening checkpoint with a free service

check your flight schedule

Packing



Create your own travel checklist here

Place wrapped gifts in checked baggage; gifts in carry-on baggage must not be wrapped

Consult the list of prohibited items for carry-on and checked baggage here



Some of the most commonly confiscated items are liquids, aerosols and gels over 100 mL. Here's a handy guide to what items can and can't be packed, with more details here.







Cannabis



Travelling with marijuana is becoming more common, said Christine Langlois of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, adding that there are a few important tips to keep your cannabis from being confiscated.

"It's allowed to travel domestically with up to 30 grams of recreational cannabis, which is roughly the size of a sandwich bag," she said. "So you can bring it with you either in carry-on or in checked luggage, that's your choice."

Medical cannabis users can bring up to 150 grams, provided they also bring the proper medical documentation with them.

There's an important caveat: cannabis can be taken on domestic flights only.

"Keep in mind that it remains illegal to cross international borders, even if you go to a location where cannabis is allowed. Let's say you were to go to Seattle or to Colorado, it's allowed in both states, but it remains illegal to cross the border with it," said Langlois.

Travel to the airport

Check road conditions and traffic before heading to the airport.

Check public transport options

Returning home