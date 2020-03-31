QUEBEC CITY -- Parti Quebecois leadership candidate Sylvain Gaudreault called on the Legault government to implement a “Marshall Plan” to revive the Quebec economy after the coronavirus crisis.

Gaudreault was alluding to the vast plan for the reconstruction of Europe after the Second World War, massively funded by the United States and named after Secretary of State George Marshall.

The PQ MNA for Jonquiere was responding to the squad set up by the CAQ government for the post-crisis period.

Legault has gathered around him a committee of his economic ministers - Pierre Fitzgibbon (Economy), Eric Girard (Finance), Christian Dubé (Treasury Board) and Jean Boulet (Labour) – who will be responsible for reassessing electoral commitments and stimulating recovery.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Gaudreault proposed to expand the stimulus project, adding the ministries of Environment and Health, and called for a “Marshall plan for the 21st century.”

The end of the crisis should be, according to him, an opportunity to invest in “green infrastructure,” namely public transit projects, and not in a road link project like the future Quebec-Lévis tunnel that the CAQ is committed to building.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 31, 2020.