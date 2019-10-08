Suspicious fire breaks out on Ste-Catherine St. E
There was a fire in the building housing the Station des Sports bar on Ste. Catherine St. E.
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 11:05AM EDT
Police are investigating what they call a suspicious fire in downtown Montreal early Tuesday morning.
Flames broke out in a commercial building on Ste-Catherine St. E near St-André St.
The sports bar Station des Sports is on the ground floor.
No one was injured.
