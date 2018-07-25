

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking for a man suspected of attacking an STM bus driver last week.

On July 19 at 9:45 p.m., a man and woman entered a bus in St-Michel near the corner of Everette and 24th Ave.

The couple told the bus driver that a suspicious man was following them. The suspicious man entered the bus and the driver asked him to leave.

The man spit in the driver’s face and struck him in the body and face. The driver sustained bruises and lacerations in the attack.

The driver then exited the bus via the window and the suspect fled on foot.

The man is described as a black male, standing 5’9 and weighing 175 lbs with a beard. He was wearing a t-shirt and dark blue jeans and spoke French.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to call 911.