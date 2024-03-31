Suspect sought after man stabbed in downtown Montreal

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in downtown Montreal overnight.

Police say they received a 911 call at 1 a.m. for a report of a stabbing near the corner of Clark Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 35-year-old man, who was suffering from lacerations to his upper body.

"According to information obtained from witnesses, the victim had a conflict with a suspect who attacked him with a sharp object," said Véronique Dubuc, a Montreal police spokesperson. "The man called for help before collapsing not far from the scene."

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, Dubuc said. No arrest has been made but the investigation is ongoing.