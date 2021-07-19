Advertisement
Suspect on the lam after woman killed in Montreal's latest alleged femicide
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 10:25PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 20, 2021 7:59AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 32-year-old woman is dead after another alleged femicide in Montreal.
"The victim and the suspect are spouses and on the scene there was a child," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The suspect is a man of 30-years-old and he has not been arrested."
At 5 p.m. Monday, Montreal police (SPVM) were called to an apartment on Birnam Street, near Saint-Roch Street in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.
When officers entered the apartment, the woman was found unconscious.
She had suffered from upper body injuries "in an unknown way," according to Chèvrefils.
Her death was pronounced on the scene.
This is the 13th homicide on the Montreal police territory in 2021.
