

CTV Montreal





Victims of sexual abuse in Montreal’s Catholic Church are requesting to file a class-action lawsuit against the diocese.

The request for class action was filed Wednesday on behalf of sexual assault survivors who endured abuse by members of the clergy in Montreal from 1940 to today.

The application was filed against the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Montreal and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Montreal.

The lead representative in this case is a 33-year-old man. He testified against Father Brian Boucher, who was recently sentenced to eight years in prison for two sexual assault cases. The survivor is claiming $600,000 in damages.

There are at least two other victims of Boucher, and the lawyer representing the victims said there could be many more.

“We think it could get up to a few hundred. That’s the reality of it,” said Virginie Dufresne-Lemire.

The request for class action lawsuit must be authorized by a judge.

The lawsuit comes shortly after the diocese revealed it will hold an inquiry into abuse in Montreal’s Catholic Church.

“It has nothing really to do with the inquiry, because we don’t really know what the result will be or if it will be public,” said Dufresne-Lemire.

Dufresne-Lemire said some of the victims who called her office spoke about the assault for the first time.

“For many victims it takes many, many years to denounce. And so for us, it’s really important for them to have someone to talk to, to say what happened to them,” said Dufresne-Lemire. “Many of them were so scared to talk about it and felt really guilty.”

“The victims want to be recognized,” said Dufresne-Lemire, adding that “they want justice.”