Supreme Court to rule on Quebec law banning homegrown cannabis
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule today on whether Quebec's ban on growing cannabis plants at home is constitutional.
The ruling is in a case first brought before the courts in 2019 by Janick Murray-Hall.
Murray-Hall's lawyer argued that Quebec's ban on owning and cultivating plants for personal use is unconstitutional and contradicts the federal cannabis law enacted in 2018.
The federal law allows people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home, but the Quebec government banned growing for personal use, with fines running between $250 and $750.
Quebec Superior Court sided with Murray-Hall and found the law to be unconstitutional.
But the province successfully appealed to the Quebec Court of Appeal, and now the final word lies with the country's highest court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
North Korea said Friday it flight-tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time, a possible breakthrough in its efforts to acquire a more powerful, harder-to-detect weapon targeting the continental United States.
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
Charges laid in Nova Scotia after dispute over fishing of baby eels turns violent
Police in Nova Scotia say they've charged two men after an attack early today in a small community on the southern outskirts of Halifax following an argument that involved fishing for baby eels.
Trudeau Foundation 'collateral damage' of Poilievre's partisan attacks, says Allan Rock
The former Liberal cabinet minister who oversaw the creation of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation claims Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is engaging in 'ignorant, irresponsible and highly partisan' attacks.
5 things to know for Friday, April 14, 2023
Canada is seeing a rise in Russian cyber-threat activity, we're learning more about the new Omicron subvariant Arcturus and millennial renters will have to save more for retirement than millennials who own a home.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
Toronto's High Park underwent a controlled fire. This is what it looked like
Toronto residents in the west end may have smelled smoke Thursday as officials carried out a prescribed burn of High Park.
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
-
Ontario proposing to ban online gambling ads featuring athletes, celebrities
Online gambling operators in Ontario could soon be banned from featuring athletes and celebrities in their commercials.
Atlantic
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
-
Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation
A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, an Oxford professor's policing principles are recommended
Prof. Ian Loader of the University of Oxford says he would find it both pleasing and "a bit odd" if the call to adopt his ideas about law enforcement becomes a reality.
London
-
Additional child porn-related charge for Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing another charge in relation to a child porn investigation. On Thursday, Grace Rodrigues, 31, was arrested and charged with make child pornography.
-
Londoners brace for possible public sector strike
Many of the services we take for granted could soon be in jeopardy if the Public Sector Alliance of Canada, the country’s largest federal public sector union, goes on strike.
-
Dog dies after ingesting poison: Police investigating animal cruelty case
Police in Norfolk County are investigating after a family pet was allegedly poisoned.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Calgary
-
Warrant issued for man police believe opened fire on a bus in downtown Calgary
A warrant for a man’s arrest has been issued in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a bus travelling through downtown Calgary earlier this week.
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
-
Argument over 'loud music' led to stabbing on Calgary Transit bus: police
Calgary's police chief says a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday was sparked over concerns that someone was listening to their music too loudly
Kitchener
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
-
Woodstock woman charged with making, possessing child pornography
Woodstock Police say a 31-year-old woman is now facing a second child pornography charge.
-
'There’s nowhere to go': Kitchener tenants say they’re being forced to move due to renovations
Tenants in a Kitchener complex on Blucher Street are being told to move out by the end of April after they say a new mysterious landlord took possession of their building.
Vancouver
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
-
Large homeless encampment in Chilliwack entrenched for years
On the edge of a waterway, next to a regional park, is an encampment known as “Island 22”. It’s a long-standing makeshift trailer park in Chilliwack that’s home to about 70 people, including 78-year-old Danny Holmes.
-
VSB under fire over meetings closed to in-person attendance
The Vancouver School Board has tabled a proposed $700-million budget but members of the public are not allowed in the room while it is being debated thanks to a policy that restricts access to certain meetings.
Edmonton
-
Man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop had just arrived in Canada after fleeing war in Ukraine
A man who was stabbed at an Edmonton bus stop on Thursday morning had arrived in Canada from Ukraine just days ago, a friend confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
'She had big dreams': Family mourns girl who died in Sylvan Lake hotel room
The family of a Red Deer girl who died in a Sylvan Lake hotel room over the weekend says their daughter was kind, generous, and loved to laugh.
-
Edmonton man gets Zellers tattoo because he thought 'it was funny'
Even if Zellers doesn't make a permanent comeback, the store has left a permanent mark on at least one local man.
Windsor
-
Beautiful start to the weekend in store for the region
There are still a couple of days of summer-like weather in store for Windsor-Essex. Rain showers are expected on the back end of the weekend before temperatures break to more seasonal early next week.
-
16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP say a 16-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder following a death investigation in Lakeshore.
-
Three suspects wanted for aggravated assault near downtown
Windsor police are looking for three suspects in connection to an aggravated assault near the downtown core.
Regina
-
Justin Trudeau promotes budget during Regina visit, speaks on natural resources and reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made several stops in Regina on Thursday to promote the 2023 federal budget.
-
REAL Board of Directors opting back to Tourism Regina brand, following Experience Regina backlash
Following a controversial rebrand to Experience Regina, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced it will be reverting back to the Tourism Regina name.
-
'Take every precaution': Swift Current still under state of emergency due to flood risk
A state of emergency remains in Swift Current as high water levels remain a concern in the southern Saskatchewan city.
Ottawa
-
Expect summer-like weekend in Ottawa after record-breaking heat
It won't be the record-setting heat that Ottawa saw on Thursday, but you can expect a warmer-than-average day in the capital on Friday.
-
South Frontenac residents in a fight to keep their backyard chickens
Some South Frontenac residents are in a fight to keep the flock, as two women are preparing to head to court in the hopes of keeping their backyard chickens.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 14-16
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
-
'Completely bogus': BC man fined $3K for shipping a baby tortoise to Sask.
What started as a hobby for a B.C. man, ended in a Saskatoon courtroom.
-
Sask. could see shortage of farmers, RBC report says
The Canadian agriculture industry is expected to see a shortage of farmers in the next decade, according to a report by RBC.