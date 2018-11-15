

La Presse Canadienne





The case of a woman who was given two tickets and arrested because she was not holding an escalator railing in a Laval metro station is heading to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The case goes back to 2009, when Bela Kosoian said she was accosted by an officer who accused her of disobeying a pictogram instructing her to hold the handrail while on the escalator.

The woman argued that the image with the word "attention" was not, in her view, an obligation, and refused to put her hand on the railing.

The situation became tenser after Kosoian refused to identify herself: she was allegedly 'taken by force' by the agent and another arrived as reinforcement, according to court documents.

Police allegedly kept the woman in custody for approximately 30 minutes before releasing her with two statements of offence. Three years later, Kosoian was acquitted of the charges for these findings at the Municipal Court of Montreal.

She then sued the Montreal Transit Corporation (STM), the city of Laval and agent Fabio Camacho for damages. The Court of Quebec dismissed the appeal in August 2015. The Court of Appeal upheld this decision in December 2017, but one judge dissented.

It will now be up to the judges of the highest court in the country to look at this case.