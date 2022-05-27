Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years

Canada's highest court has ruled Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

The ruling, handed down by the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday, determined that imposing consecutive periods of parole ineligibility in cases of multiple first-degree murders is unconstitutional.

The court said it must render "invalid immediately" a provision in the Criminal Code passed by the Stephen Harper government in 2011 that allowed judges to impose consecutive periods of parole ineligibility in cases of mass murderers, rather than impose them concurrently.

"The conclusion that imposing consecutive 25-year parole ineligibility periods is unconstitutional must not be seen as devaluing the life of each innocent victim," the Supreme Court wrote in its decision.

"Everyone would agree that multiple murders are inherently despicable acts and are the most serious of crimes, with consequences that last forever. This appeal is not about the value of each human life, but rather about the limits on the state's power to punish offenders, which, in a society founded on the rule of law, must be exercised in a manner consistent with the Constitution."

Bissonnette, who was 27 at the time of the killings, was originally sentenced in 2019 to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 40 years. The judge relied on a revised law in 2011 that gave judges discretion to impose sentences one after the other rather than concurrently. That would mean the sentencing judge could have technically imposed a 150-year-sentence for parole ineligibility in Bissonnette's case.

Believing that such a sentence would be "cruel and unusual" punishment, he imposed concurrent sentences of no parole for 25 years for five of the six murders and on the sixth murder count, he added another 15, bringing the total to 40 years.

Both the Crown and the defence appealed the sentence. The Quebec Court of Appeal agreed with the Superior Court judge that consecutive sentencing was a violation of the Charter, but ruled that the judge erred in rewriting the law by allowing a 40-year period for parole eligibility.

The panel of judges on the appeal court finally ruled last year that the appropriate sentence would be what the law allowed for before the 2011 amendment by the Stephen Harper government, which meant Bissonnette can apply for parole after serving 25 years.

Quebec's Attorney General appealed the ruling to the country's highest court. Prosecutors argued before the Supreme Court in March, saying that preventing Bissonnette from seeking parole after just 25 does not fit the severity of the crimes he committed. They asked for it to be raised to 50 years, when Bissonnette would be 77 years old.

The victims of the massacre were Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, Khaled Belkacemi, 60, Aboubaker Thabti, 44, Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, and Ibrahima Barry, 39. Their murders, which happened during evening prayers, sent shockwaves throughout the country.

The Supreme Court ruling on Friday means Bissonnette will be eligible for full parole in his 50s.

Supreme Court of Canada ruling on Alexandre Bissonnette

— This is a breaking news story. More to come.