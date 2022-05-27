Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years

Monkeypox cases near 200 in more than 20 countries: WHO

The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease, but described the epidemic as 'containable' and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.

At World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 15, 2020. (Martial Trezzini / Keystone via AP, file)

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

