MONTREAL -- The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal from Sikh truckers wanting to be exempt from having to wear a protective helmet when travelling in the terminals of the Port of Montreal.

The country's highest court announced its decision on Thursday morning. As always, it did not provide a reason for its decision.

The SCOC's decision maintains the judgement of the Quebec Court of Appeal, the province's highest court.

The latter had decided that in the case of the Sigh truckers, workplace safety must take precedence over the harm caused to their freedom of religion.

The men, who wear turbans, had challenged - on religious grounds - the obligation to wear a helmet when travelling outside their trucks in the Port.

