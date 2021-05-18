MONTREAL -- Union members with the Fédération du personnel de soutien scolaire announced Tuesday they are planning a second strike, taking place on June 2 and 3.

On June 2, from 12:01 a.m. to 12 p.m., bus drivers with the Eastern Townships School Board will strike.

The next day, school support staff at 19 French-language service centres will go on strike from 12:01 a.m. to 12 p.m.

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., school support staff from the Eastern Shores and Eastern Townships school boards will walk off the job.

Éric Pronovost, president of the FPSS-CSQ, argues that while the Quebec government claims it is ready to settle the current negotiations, words are not being translated into actions at the union's five bargaining tables.

He insists the government's offer is barely equivalent to inflation and further impoverishes some of the lowest-paid staff in the education sector.

FPSS-CSQ union members held their first strike on May 4.

The union comprises more than 33,000 members.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 18, 2021.