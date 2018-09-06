Featured Video
Super clinic doctor: Montrealers are lacking in family doctors due to flawed system
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 7:57PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 8:12PM EDT
It is a major concern for many Quebecers and one of the key issues in the campaign: how to give more people access to a family doctor.
The current government's goal is for 85 per cent of Quebecers to have a family doctor, but the numbers show many parts of the Montreal area are far from that goal.
Dr. Mark Roper, head physician at the Queen Elizabeth super clinic in NDG speaks about the issue, and explains why the province’s equalization system has a fundamental flaw.
Watch the video for the full interview.
