Featured Video
Study shows people with severe allergies not using their EpiPens
(File photo)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 10:11AM EDT
Many people with severe food allergies don’t use their EpiPens.
A new study found only 40 per cent of patients having an anaphylactic reaction used it before going to hospital – even if they are struggling to breathe.
“The main problem for parents is the fear of hurting their child [and] making the reaction worse not using it appropriately,” explained Dr. Moshe Ben-Shoshan, an allergist and immunologist at the MUHC.
As a result, doctors are trying to get the message out that the EpiPen is not dangerous.
“When a reaction progresses, or when there is an involvement of a few organ systems – so for example hives, problems breathing, abdominal pain, or you feel uncomfortable and it crosses your mind that your child might need an Epipen – just use it,” Ben Shoshan said. “Better be safe than sorry.”
There have been rare cases of seniors dying from taking Epinephrine, but they were given it intravenously – the doses in an EpiPen are safe, Ben-Shoshan says.
The problem, he says, is when people don’t give a high enough dose.
Generally speaking, however, Ben-Shoshan says people need to be properly informed about EpiPens.
“The side effects are rare, but the benefits are immense. You are saving a child’s life if you use it early enough,” he added.
Latest Montreal News
- Mother says Urgences-Sante took two hours to get seizing son to hospital
- Bodies of elderly couple found in Anjou apartment
- Study shows people with severe allergies not using their EpiPens
- CAQ: Immigrants will have three years to learn French, or leave Quebec
- PQ will cover first cycle of in vitro fertilization if elected: Lisee