Study dives into babies diapers to check out viruses and bacteria

Laval University researchers delved into the contents of babies diapers to look at the bacteria and viruses found within. FILE PHOTO - (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Laval University researchers delved into the contents of babies diapers to look at the bacteria and viruses found within. FILE PHOTO - (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon