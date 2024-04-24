Striking SAQ employees want better insurance, training

The Syndicat des employés de magasins et de bureaux de la Société des alcools du Québec, which represents some 5,000 workers at the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), begins its two-day strike on Wednesday.

The union confirmed at midnight on Wednesday on its Facebook page that it was going on strike due to what it called insufficient progress at the bargaining table.

Unless there is a significant breakthrough, the strike is expected to continue on Thursday.

These two strike days are the first of a 15-day strike mandate by union members.

The main points of dispute include adding permanent positions, access to insurance and access to training.

The question of wages has not yet been addressed, reports the union, which is part of the CSN-affiliated Fédération des employé(e)s des services publics (FEESP-CSN).

For its part, SAQ management indicated earlier this week that a business continuity plan would be put in place in the event of a strike to offer customers limited access to its network.

Wednesday, several events are scheduled to take place in connection with the strike, including in Montreal, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Gatineau, Rouyn-Noranda and Sainte-Thérèse.

Union representatives also plan to meet the media Wednesday morning at the Place des Festivals in Montreal.

SAQ President and CEO Jacques Farcy appeared before the National Assembly on Tuesday to discuss the SAQ component of the Ministry of Finance budget and expressed confidence about reaching an agreement with the unionized workers.

"Negotiations are very active; progress is real at the table, so that makes us confident we'll reach an agreement," said Farcy.

However, he made it clear that, in the event of a labour dispute, the SAQ's objective was to keep as many branches open as possible with management working the floor.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 24, 2024.