Is your SAQ outlet open? Here's the list

With a two-day strike by workers at Quebec's liquor board, the SAQ has had to close a number of its outlets Wednesday. Stores will remain closed Thursday unless there is a significant breakthrough, according to the SAQ workers' union.

A limited number of outlets remain open, however, under what the SAQ called a "business continuity plan" in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

Here's the list:

Montreal

SAQ - Beaubien - De Lorimier (2100 Beaubien St. East, H2G 1M6)

SAQ - Centre Fairview Pointe Claire (6815 Rte. Transcanadienne, H9R 1C4)

SAQ - Côte-des-Neiges - Jean-Brillant (5252 Côte-des-Neiges Rd., H3T 1X8)

SAQ - Halles D'Anjou (7500 Galeries d'Anjou Blvd., H1M 3M4)

SAQ - La Porte de Gatineau (25 de la Savane Rd., J8T 8A4)

SAQ - Marché Jean-Talon (7077 Casgrain Ave., H2S 3A3)

SAQ - R.D.P. - Rodolphe-Forget Blvd. (12401 Rodolphe-Forget Blvd., H1E 0A2)

SAQ - Masson St. (2685, Masson St., H1Y 1W3)

SAQ - Sainte-Catherine Ouest - Lambert Closse (2204 Ste-Catherine St. West, H3H 1M7)

SAQ - Valleyfield - Ch. Larocque (406 Larocque Rd., J6T 4C5)

SAQ - Verdun (4215 Wellington St., H4G 1V9)

Laval

SAQ - Duvernay (3100 de la Concorde Blvd. East, H7E 2B8)

SAQ - Fabreville (420 Curé-Labelle Blvd., H7P 2P1)

South Shore

SAQ - Brossard - Marché Village (7800 Taschereau Blvd., J4X 1V7)

SAQ - Longueuil - Ch. de Chambly (2915 de Chambly Rd., J4L 1M7)

Montérégie

SAQ - Beloeil - Saint-Jean-Baptiste St. (1006 St-Jean-Baptiste St., J3G 0J1)

SAQ - Châteauguay - Saint-Jean-Baptiste Blvd. (85 St-Jean-Baptiste Blvd., J6J 3H7)

SAQ - Contrecoeur (4945 R. des Patriotes, J0L 1C0)

SAQ - La Prairie (50 Taschereau Blvd., J5R 4V3)

Eastern Townships

SAQ - Carrefour de L'Estrie (3320 Portland Blvd., J1L 2A6)

SAQ - Val-des-Sources (566, 1st Avenue, J1T 4N3)

Outaouais

SAQ - Gatineau - St-Joseph/Freeman (1160 St-Joseph Blvd., J8Z 1T3)

SAQ - Shawville (255, Rte. 148, J0X 2Y0)

North Shore

SAQ - Bois-des-Filion (79 Montée Gagnon, J6Z 4H3)

SAQ - Saint-Antoine-des-Laurentides (595 des Laurentides Blvd., J7Z 4M4)

Laurentians and Abitibi-Témiscamingue

SAQ - Prévost (2631 du Curé-Labelle Blvd., J0R 1T0)

Lanaudière

SAQ - Joliette - Downtown (598 Notre-Dame St., J6E 9E1)

SAQ - Mascouche (845 Montée Masson, J7K 3T3)

SAQ - Repentigny – Iberville Blvd. (1315 A Iberville Blvd., J5Y 4B8)

SAQ - Terrebonne - Gascon St. (2330 Gascon St., J6X 3A5)

Quebec City

SAQ - Galeries Charlesbourg (4250, 1st Avenue, G1H 2S5)

SAQ - Halles Sainte-Foy (2500 des Quatre-Bourgeois Rd., G1V 4P9)

SAQ - Québec – Charest Blvd. West (707 Charest Blvd. West, G1N 4P6)

SAQ - Québec - de L'Ormière Blvd. (9085 de l'Ormière Blvd., G2B 3K2)

Mauricie, Portneuf et Bois Francs

SAQ - La Tuque (1200 Ducharme Blvd., G9X 3Z9)

SAQ - Trois-Rivières - St-Maurice Blvd. (501 St-Maurice Blvd., G9A 3P1)

Chaudière-Appalaches