Is your SAQ outlet open? Here's the list
With a two-day strike by workers at Quebec's liquor board, the SAQ has had to close a number of its outlets Wednesday. Stores will remain closed Thursday unless there is a significant breakthrough, according to the SAQ workers' union.
A limited number of outlets remain open, however, under what the SAQ called a "business continuity plan" in a news release issued Wednesday morning.
Here's the list:
Montreal
- SAQ - Beaubien - De Lorimier (2100 Beaubien St. East, H2G 1M6)
- SAQ - Centre Fairview Pointe Claire (6815 Rte. Transcanadienne, H9R 1C4)
- SAQ - Côte-des-Neiges - Jean-Brillant (5252 Côte-des-Neiges Rd., H3T 1X8)
- SAQ - Halles D'Anjou (7500 Galeries d'Anjou Blvd., H1M 3M4)
- SAQ - La Porte de Gatineau (25 de la Savane Rd., J8T 8A4)
- SAQ - Marché Jean-Talon (7077 Casgrain Ave., H2S 3A3)
- SAQ - R.D.P. - Rodolphe-Forget Blvd. (12401 Rodolphe-Forget Blvd., H1E 0A2)
- SAQ - Masson St. (2685, Masson St., H1Y 1W3)
- SAQ - Sainte-Catherine Ouest - Lambert Closse (2204 Ste-Catherine St. West, H3H 1M7)
- SAQ - Valleyfield - Ch. Larocque (406 Larocque Rd., J6T 4C5)
- SAQ - Verdun (4215 Wellington St., H4G 1V9)
Laval
- SAQ - Duvernay (3100 de la Concorde Blvd. East, H7E 2B8)
- SAQ - Fabreville (420 Curé-Labelle Blvd., H7P 2P1)
South Shore
- SAQ - Brossard - Marché Village (7800 Taschereau Blvd., J4X 1V7)
- SAQ - Longueuil - Ch. de Chambly (2915 de Chambly Rd., J4L 1M7)
Montérégie
- SAQ - Beloeil - Saint-Jean-Baptiste St. (1006 St-Jean-Baptiste St., J3G 0J1)
- SAQ - Châteauguay - Saint-Jean-Baptiste Blvd. (85 St-Jean-Baptiste Blvd., J6J 3H7)
- SAQ - Contrecoeur (4945 R. des Patriotes, J0L 1C0)
- SAQ - La Prairie (50 Taschereau Blvd., J5R 4V3)
Eastern Townships
- SAQ - Carrefour de L'Estrie (3320 Portland Blvd., J1L 2A6)
- SAQ - Val-des-Sources (566, 1st Avenue, J1T 4N3)
Outaouais
- SAQ - Gatineau - St-Joseph/Freeman (1160 St-Joseph Blvd., J8Z 1T3)
- SAQ - Shawville (255, Rte. 148, J0X 2Y0)
North Shore
- SAQ - Bois-des-Filion (79 Montée Gagnon, J6Z 4H3)
- SAQ - Saint-Antoine-des-Laurentides (595 des Laurentides Blvd., J7Z 4M4)
Laurentians and Abitibi-Témiscamingue
- SAQ - Prévost (2631 du Curé-Labelle Blvd., J0R 1T0)
Lanaudière
- SAQ - Joliette - Downtown (598 Notre-Dame St., J6E 9E1)
- SAQ - Mascouche (845 Montée Masson, J7K 3T3)
- SAQ - Repentigny – Iberville Blvd. (1315 A Iberville Blvd., J5Y 4B8)
- SAQ - Terrebonne - Gascon St. (2330 Gascon St., J6X 3A5)
Quebec City
- SAQ - Galeries Charlesbourg (4250, 1st Avenue, G1H 2S5)
- SAQ - Halles Sainte-Foy (2500 des Quatre-Bourgeois Rd., G1V 4P9)
- SAQ - Québec – Charest Blvd. West (707 Charest Blvd. West, G1N 4P6)
- SAQ - Québec - de L'Ormière Blvd. (9085 de l'Ormière Blvd., G2B 3K2)
Mauricie, Portneuf et Bois Francs
- SAQ - La Tuque (1200 Ducharme Blvd., G9X 3Z9)
- SAQ - Trois-Rivières - St-Maurice Blvd. (501 St-Maurice Blvd., G9A 3P1)
Chaudière-Appalaches
- SAQ - Lauzon (7777 Guillaume-Couture Blvd., G6V 6Z1)
