STM labour dispute: mediator works out agreement in principle
STM buses at a maintenance garage in Montreal.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 8:52AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:50AM EST
A mediator has worked out a contract between the STM and its maintenance workers, who have not had a contract since January 2016.
The agreement still has to be approved by members of the union.
The details of the contract were finalized at 5 a.m. Thursday following a final all-night session with negotiators, but the details of the contract are not being released.
Last week a labour tribunal told maintenance workers they had to stop their illegal pressure tactics, namely deliberately working slowly so that fewer buses were on the road.
About 2,400 STM employees are represented by the CSN.
