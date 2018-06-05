

CTV Montreal





Two people on a bus were hurt early Tuesday when the vehicle hit a tree on Jean Talon St.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. when the bus went off the road and rammed the tree on the median of the road near Dieppe St. in Montreal.

The bus driver was trapped by the impact and emergency crews had to use hydraulic jaws to extricate him, although according to police he was not seriously hurt.

The driver and one passenger were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries, while a second passenger was unhurt.

Police closed Jean Talon between Wilderton/Canora and Dieppe for more than an hour while they investigated the crash.