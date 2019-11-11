MONTREAL – A Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus slid sideways on the ice in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough Monday.

"The road conditions are slippery this morning and there are spots of black ice," STM spokesperson Philippe Déry told CTV News.

It happened on Congregation and Wellington streets in Pointe-Saint-Charles as the #57 was trying to make a turn, but ended up getting stuck.

"No one was injured. We're waiting for the STM tow truck to come," said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "It's pretty slippery around the island."

He adds officers are at the scene to direct traffic, and there have been no other reported accidents due to the weather.

Brabant estimates the road will be reopened by 8:30 a.m.