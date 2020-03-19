MONTREAL -- A staff member at Ste-Justine Hospital in Montreal has tested positive for COVID-19.

The children's hospital in Montreal issued a statement about it Thursday afternoon.

"Measures are being taken to protect patients and staff who may have had contact with this person," the statement reads.

An internal investigation has been launched to trace the patients, staff and doctors who have been in direct contact with the hospital worker. All those directly affected have already been contacted and are in self-isolation at home.

Ste-Justine is home to the quarantine unit for children who test positive for the novel coronavirus and is also a testing site for the virus.