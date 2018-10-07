

CTV Montreal





A statue of John A. Macdonald in downtown Montreal - a frequent target for vandals - was once again doused in red paint on Saturday night.

No Borders Media, an activist group that denies any involvement, posted a video of the act to social media.

The vandalism, according to a statement, was meant to coincide with an anti-racism protest scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The perpetrators - self proclaimed 'local anti-colonial, anti-racists - said they are not affiliated with Sunday's march, but "decided to target the statue of John A. Macdonald as a clear symbol of colonialism, racism, and white supremacy."

The downtown statue has met the same fate twice already: once in August 2018, in solidarity with the movement to remove controversial historial monuments in the U.S. and Canada, and once in 2017, also before an anti-racism rally.