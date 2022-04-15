Stations of the Cross procession returns to Montreal on Good Friday after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Stations of the Cross procession through the streets of Old Montreal returned this Good Friday.

The participants, guided by the Archbishop of Montreal, Christian Lépine, started the procession at 9:30 a.m. at the historic chapel of Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours and will proceed to Notre-Dame Basilica, St. Patrick's Cathedral and the Church of the Gesù, passing through Place Ville Marie and arriving at noon at the Cathedral of Marie-Reine-du-Monde.

This commemoration is a public event open to all. Prayers and readings will accompany the arrival at each of the six stations and a choir will perform Lenten hymns, but a silence will be observed during the procession from one religious site to another.

The Stations of the Cross procession is organized by Communion and Liberation Canada, an international movement of the Catholic Church that operates across Canada.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2022