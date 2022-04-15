Stations of the Cross procession returns to Montreal on Good Friday after two-year hiatus

A scene from the traditional Stations of the Cross procession through the streets of Montreal on Good Friday 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A scene from the traditional Stations of the Cross procession through the streets of Montreal on Good Friday 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

Russia's Defence Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging symbolic loss of its navy's flagship in the Black Sea.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon