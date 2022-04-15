Stations of the Cross procession returns to Montreal on Good Friday after two-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Stations of the Cross procession through the streets of Old Montreal returned this Good Friday.
The participants, guided by the Archbishop of Montreal, Christian Lépine, started the procession at 9:30 a.m. at the historic chapel of Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours and will proceed to Notre-Dame Basilica, St. Patrick's Cathedral and the Church of the Gesù, passing through Place Ville Marie and arriving at noon at the Cathedral of Marie-Reine-du-Monde.
This commemoration is a public event open to all. Prayers and readings will accompany the arrival at each of the six stations and a choir will perform Lenten hymns, but a silence will be observed during the procession from one religious site to another.
The Stations of the Cross procession is organized by Communion and Liberation Canada, an international movement of the Catholic Church that operates across Canada.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 15, 2022
1957-2022 | Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 65
Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Wastewater now 'one of our only reliable tools' to detect COVID-19 prevalence
With limited access to PCR testing, wastewater analysis has been key in determining the prevalence of COVID-19 in different communities over recent months. Experts explain what’s involved in the process and how to make sense of the data.
Health Canada issues treatment failure warning for GSK's COVID therapy amid BA.2 subvariant
Health Canada is alerting health care providers that sotrovimab, a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, may no longer be effective against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
The woman who would make Putin pay: Meet Ukraine's war crimes investigator
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and her office have already opened over 8,000 criminal investigations related to the country's war against Russia and identified over 500 suspects, including Russian ministers, military commanders and propagandists
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to Queen at Windsor
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, had a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, his spokesperson said after The Sun newspaper reported the visit.
Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase
Russia's Defence Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging symbolic loss of its navy's flagship in the Black Sea.
Omicron XE: What we know about the new subvariant
Health officials are tracking a new Omicron subvariant, classified as the XE, a hybrid of two previously identified subvariants. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far about the XE subvariant.
Russian disinformation campaign includes doctored images of CAF members on front lines in Ukraine: CSE
Russia is targeting the Canadian military in its disinformation campaign about the Ukraine war, sharing doctored photos of troops engaged in combat, says the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Ukraine's port of Mariupol holds out against all odds
Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin's invasion plans.
